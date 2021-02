Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 13:43 Hits: 4

EU diplomats are considering removing several of the 10 remaining Ukrainians -- including Oleksandr Yanukovych, the son of former Ukrainian President Minister Viktor Yanukovych -- from a list of sanctioned people the bloc believes are responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-yanukovych-son-among-those-likely-to-be-removed-from-eu-sanctions-list/31095982.html