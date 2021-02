Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:11 Hits: 4

The suspension of the license of Hungary's last independent news radio station has drawn international condemnation, with the European Union and media watchdogs calling the move a further attack on democracy in the EU member state.

