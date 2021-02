Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:16 Hits: 3

The World Health Organization expert mission to China ended this week without finding the source of the coronavirus that has killed over 2.3 million worldwide.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20210210-five-things-we-still-don-t-know-about-the-origins-of-covid-19