Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:18 Hits: 2

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinians opened election registration offices in Gaza and the West Bank on Wednesday, one day after rival factions agreed steps to ensure that the first elections in 15 years go ahead. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/10/palestinians-open-election-registration-offices-in-west-bank-and-gaza