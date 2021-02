Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 13:50 Hits: 2

PARIS: Parts of central and northern Europe have been gripped by a cold weather front since the weekend, with heavy snowfall tangling traffic, stranding drivers and disrupting air and rail travel. READ: Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe In the United States, a weather ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/heavy-snowfall-blankets-europe-us-cold-snap-pictures-14163522