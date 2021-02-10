The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'I cried watching that': Internet erupts in horror after Democrats show 'haunting' insurrection day video

'I cried watching that': Internet erupts in horror after Democrats show 'haunting' insurrection day video

Americans across the nation expressed horror and outrage over the events of January 6 – an attempted coup and insurrection – after the Democrats' Lead Impeachment Manager, Congressman Jaime Raskin, kicked off the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump with a nearly 10-minute video detailing that day's "painful" and "horrifying" events.

Disgraced, former president Donald Trump is now on trial in the U.S. Senate for "incitement of insurrection." The video Democrats showed, according to many, proves their case.

CNN's Manu Raju posted the video to Twitter. It attracted nearly 300,000 views in under an hour.

Here's the video:

And reactions:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/insurrection/

