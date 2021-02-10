Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 09:30 Hits: 5

Fighting between pro-government forces and rebel groups in the Central African Republic have forced thousands of families to flee their homes. Living in precarious conditions in a schoolyard on the outskirts of the capital, Bangui, displaced villagers tell FRANCE 24 their situation is dire as aid groups warn of dwindling humanitarian supplies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210210-we-live-like-animals-say-villagers-displaced-by-fighting-in-central-african-republic