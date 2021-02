Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:47 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - Gilles Pialoux, an infectious diseases specialist at the Tenon hospital in Paris, said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain, more contagious, now represents 39% of new cases of the disease detected in the greater Paris region. Read full story

