Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 6

JOSHIMATH, India (Reuters) - Rescuers flew a drone inside a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas to look for 35 construction workers believed trapped there since a surge of water and debris swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, officials said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/10/rescuers-deploy-drone-to-search-for-trapped-workers-in-flooded-himalayan-tunnel