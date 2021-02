Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 4

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai opposition party on Wednesday submitted a proposal to amend the country's strict royal insult law, a potentially groundbreaking move that it said could ease political tension and improve freedom of expression amid anti-government protests. Read full story

