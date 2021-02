Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 07:40 Hits: 3

AMSTERDAM: Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Wednesday (Feb 10) that it would cut around 8,000 jobs worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic kept much of the hospitality sector closed. Heineken, the world's number two brewer, said it recorded a net loss of €204 million (US$247 million) in 2020, a 109 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-heineken-cut-8-000-jobs-virus-hits-sales-14161472