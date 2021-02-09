Senate considers whether Trump can be convicted after leaving office: Live coverage #2

Category: World Hits: 7
The second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump—this time for inciting an insurrection—is underway, with Tuesday bringing four hours of debate on whether it’s constitutional to hold an impeachment trial for someone who is no longer in office. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Senate already voted once on this question, with five Republicans joining Democrats to say yes, it is.
The quality of the Trump team’s argument was previewed when one of the lawyers they cited in a pre-trial document said they misrepresented his work.
Assuming Republicans once again join Democrats in moving the trial forward, the coming days will bring up to 16 hours of arguments over two days from both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, followed by up to four hours of questions from senators, possibly followed by debate over whether to allow witnesses and subpoenas.
At no point should we lose sight of the fact that this trial is about an insurrection aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the presidential election, in which five people lost their lives.
Rep. Cicilline continues to address the arguments concerning whether a former president can be tried. It’s hard to think how Trump’s attorneys will respond … except by resting on the knowledge the Senate Republicans aren’t really concerned about the law or Constitution.
Cicilline makes a stirring call that holding Trump responsible for his actions is necessary for the nation to move forward, and that allowing Trump to escape consequences would endanger the nation.
Raskin closing with the story of his personal experience on Jan. 6. Just a day after burying his son, Raskin was separated from his daughter and son-in-law as the House was invade. Extremely moving.
Raskin: “Senators, this can not be our future.”
A ten minute break before Trump’s attorneys address the constitutional question.
Trump’s lead attorney is up. And is comparing the insurrection to “something bad happening” and people wanting someone to pay.
In other words … Trump is being lynched.
Then we had a long sequence in which Bruce Castor told seemed to tell us that we should make a distinction between things done in cold blood and things done in hot blood. Which appears to be seeding the ground that an ANGRY mob should be forgiven. Because … angry.
Trump’s opening lawyer, Castor, is quite bad. Incoherent in large part. But he knows that half of the jury is already on his side, so he can phone it in.
This. Is. So. Bad.
Castor just spent a long time explaining how super special Senators are, and how he apparently tells children they CAN’T grow up to be Senators. Seriously, selected Foghorn Leghorn cartoons would have been a better defense to this point.
