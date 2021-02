Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

Well-known Russian film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was convicted in a controversial embezzlement case last year which many considered politically motivated, will leave the Gogol-Center theater in Moscow after city authorities refused to extend his agreement.

