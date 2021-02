Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:18 Hits: 2

An environmental and consumer protection group says the German government offered U.S. President Donald Trump's administration financial support of up to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in a bid to prevent Washington from sanctioning the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

