Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 13:55 Hits: 3

The chirp-chirping of budgies on Sundays under the glassy ironwork canopies of Paris's Île de la Cité will soon be no more. The city decided last week to shut down the iconic weekly bird market, a stone's throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital, citing animal rights' concerns and chronic irregularities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210209-swan-song-nears-for-unacceptable-paris-bird-market