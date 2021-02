Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 13:59 Hits: 4

The protests in Russia spurred by the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny have drawn comparisons to the popular movement that emerged in Belarus last August after a fraudulent presidential election. But the differences between the two cases are more important than the similarities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/navalny-russia-protests-different-from-belarus-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2021-02