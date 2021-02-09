The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Amid Unrest in Haiti, ICE Deports Dozens — Including a 2-Month-Old Baby — into Burning House

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg3haitideportationsbidenorder

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported at least 72 people to Haiti, including a 2-month-old baby and 21 other children. The deportations appear to be a contradiction of the Biden administration’s order to deport only people with serious charges against them. Haiti faces an increase in political violence and ongoing protests against President Jovenel Moïse’s U.S.-backed regime, and Guerline Jozef, co-founder and executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, says sending people to Haiti is putting them in danger. “We should be providing protection for those people, but we are sending them into a burning house,” says Jozef.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/9/ice_haiti_deportations_guerline_jozef

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version