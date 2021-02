Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:08 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: The controversial memoir by Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is a "tragedy of generalisation" but it should not be banned as it is the former attorney general's right to exercise his freedom of expression, says Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/09/thomas039-memoir-a-039tragedy-of-generalisation039-but-does-not-warrant-ban-says-anwar