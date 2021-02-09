Monday Night Owls: Democrats push Biden to oust Louis DeJoy to end his wrecking of Postal Service

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

Night Owls is a themed open thread appearing at Daily Kos seven days a week.

Jake Johnson at Common Dreams writes—As DeJoy Readies New Assault on Postal Service, Pressure Grows for Biden to 'Clean House'.

With Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reportedly preparing to unveil plans for another round of service cuts and operational changes as soon as this week, President Joe Biden is facing growing calls from lawmakers, mail carriers, and others to take urgent steps to protect the U.S. Postal Service from further damage, pave the way for DeJoy's removal, and shore up the agency's finances for the near and distant future. The Washington Post reported over the weekend that DeJoy—a Republican megadonor to former President Donald Trump—soon intends to "outline a new vision for the agency, one that includes more service cuts, higher and region-specific pricing, and lower delivery expectations." Meanwhile, the Post noted, "congressional Democrats are pressing President Biden to install new board members, creating a majority bloc that could oust DeJoy, a Trump loyalist whose aggressive cost-cutting over the summer has been singled out for much of the performance decline." [...]

While DeJoy was forced to temporarily suspend some of his operational changes last year in the face of a nationwide uproar and numerous court injunctions, the postmaster general now appears intent on moving forward with his plan to cripple the agency—a plan that has Democratic lawmakers and postal workers clamoring for action from the Biden administration. Because Biden is prohibited by statute from firing DeJoy directly, congressional Democrats are urging the president to terminate every sitting postal governor—including those who publicly cheered on the postmaster general's changes as they produced major package backlogs nationwide and slowed delivery of prescription medicines and mail-in ballots—and replace them with officials willing to remove the postmaster general and protect the agency. [...]

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TOP COMMENTS • RESCUED DIARIES

TWEET OF THE DAY

Just got our daughter's first report card from pre-K. I'm beaming right now. So proud! pic.twitter.com/4e1Q9kYj5c February 8, 2021

QUOTATION

“If anyone can say 'go back,' it's Native Americans. My Pueblo ancestors, despite being targeted at every juncture - despite facing famine and drought - still inhabit this country today. But indigenous people aren't asking anyone to go back to where they came from.” ~~Deb Haaland (2019)

BLAST FROM THE PAST

On this date at Daily Kos in 2019—John Dingell's final plea to House on Trump administration: 'Haul their asses up to Capitol Hill':

Rep. John Dingell, the longtime dean of the House of Representatives and the longest-serving member of the legislative chamber, ever passed away on Thursday at age 92. To the very end, Dingell was passionately loyal to the institution he served for so long and to the Constitution which enshrined it. The Washington Post recalls Dingell's final instructions to his former colleagues and to the new Democratic majority, written in his memoir published in December titled The Dean: The Best Seat in the House. Dingell despised Trump, as everyone who followed his Twitter account knows, and feared the damage he was causing the nation. He wrote that Trump is "a clear and present danger to the United States of America," and blasted former Speaker Paul Ryan and his leadership for "ignoring its constitutional responsibility to check the executive's authority." If that wasn't clear enough: "I'm told by my young friends that when you write something in all capital letters, you're yelling. So, let me shout this out: WE HAVE ABDICATED OUR CONSTITUTIONAL SYSTEM OF CHECKS AND BALANCES IN THE UNITED STATES! Understand this: I'm not saying this as a partisan. I'm talking about anybody in any administration, Republican or Democrat, who thinks they're above the law." In that vein, he had advice for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the new majority: "If we really want to make America great again, we need to start by hauling their asses up to Capitol Hill in front of truly bipartisan oversight committees and make them swear to tell the truth under penalty of perjury. […] Believe me, it works. I've seen the wet spots on the chairs after they've finished testifying."

Monday through Friday you can catch the Kagro in the Morning Show 9 AM ET by dropping in here, or you can download the Stitcher app (found in the app stores or at Stitcher.com), and find a live stream there, by searching for "Netroots Radio.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2014770