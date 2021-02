Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 10:06 Hits: 7

Former colleagues of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speak highly of the economist as she prepares to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization. Her tenure begins during turbulent times.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wto-chief-why-the-choice-of-an-african-woman-is-a-big-deal/a-56493155?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf