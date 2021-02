Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 03:33 Hits: 4

Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Tampa, Fla.

