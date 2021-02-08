The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brazilian activists beg for oxygen tanks via social media as Covid-19 rages through Manaus

Brazilian activists beg for oxygen tanks via social media as Covid-19 rages through Manaus A brutal second wave of Covid-19 has been sweeping through the city of Manaus, northwestern Brazil, since early January. The city’s overwhelmed hospitals are facing acute oxygen shortages. By mid-January, social media was ringing out with cries of distress from medical workers and family members. In response to this health crisis, local volunteers have launched a campaign called "SOS Amazonas" to support the region’s hospitals.

