Notwithstanding the mob assault on the US Capitol and the start of his second impeachment trial, the fact that Donald Trump has left the White House is proof that he was never a fascist dictator but rather an American-style populist demagogue. Such figures often appear in democracies where large cohorts of society are no longer adequately represented.

