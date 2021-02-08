President Biden Affirms the US Won't Get Herd Immunity in 2021

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 03:10 Hits: 7

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday ruled out that the U.S. will achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 before the end of summer due to the slow pace of the vaccination campaign in the country.

"We cannot expect the population will be immune so soon. We are carrying over the mishandling of the pandemic that former President Donald Trump left behind," Biden assured, informing that 1.3 million doses per day are being applied in the U.S.

For the country to achieve herd immunity, 75 percent of the 328.2 million U.S. inhabitants must be vaccinated.

"Trump said there were far more vaccines available than there actually are," Biden explained, adding that his administration is negotiating with National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell to use 32 stadiums in the vaccination campaign.

New York: A racial gap has appeared in the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the United States, with African Americans lagging behind in terms of receiving jabs, according to a recent analysis by the Associated Press.https://t.co/sgbPjXmJfepic.twitter.com/jSdHeBbtKu February 2, 2021

To improve the country's epidemiological situation, Biden asked Moderna and Pfizer pharmaceutical companies to increase their production.

These two companies' vaccines received an emergency authorization last November to inmunize health workers in the frontline against the COVID-19 and the elderly.

"We want to open schools when the epidemiological scenario improves. Students will return in safer conditions, with fewer students per classroom and with renovated ventilation systems," he said



Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/President-Biden-Affirms-the-US-Wont-Get-Herd-Immunity-in-2021-20210207-0016.html