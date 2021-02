Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 8

An Australian journalist who worked as an anchor for Chinese state television has been formally arrested for "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", six months after she was detained in China without explanation, Canberra said Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210208-australian-journalist-held-in-china-for-supplying-state-secrets