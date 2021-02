Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 09:27 Hits: 6

South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-astrazeneca-vaccinations-on-hold-covid-19-variant-14135496