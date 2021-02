Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 03:57 Hits: 7

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, this time as QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0207/In-Super-Bowl-master-class-Tom-Brady-and-Tampa-Bay-Bucs-win?icid=rss