Rep. Hakeem Jeffries delivers an epic Brooklyn takedown of Trump sedition supporter Rep. Owens

Do not mess with my brothers from Brooklyn. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is one of them, and as a Brooklyn gal myself, I applauded the House Democrats chairman as he gave Burgess Owens, the long-retired NFL player turned freshman Republican congressman from Utah, a taste of what is in store for Trump-supporting seditionists.
It was a dragging for the ages, straight out of Brooklyn.
For context, and so you can fully enjoy this takedown: Rep. Owens lectured House Democrats on his very first day as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, invoking the words of—of all people—Florida Man himself, Rep. Matt Gaetz. Owens also voted to overturn the will of Pennsylvania’s voters, even after the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. Enjoy!
It wasn’t long before Brother Hakeem was trending on Twitter.
This is how we must treat every elected official who supported sedition. Thank you, Rep. Jeffries!
