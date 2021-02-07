Rep. Hakeem Jeffries delivers an epic Brooklyn takedown of Trump sedition supporter Rep. Owens

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 18:00 Hits: 10

Do not mess with my brothers from Brooklyn. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is one of them, and as a Brooklyn gal myself, I applauded the House Democrats chairman as he gave Burgess Owens, the long-retired NFL player turned freshman Republican congressman from Utah, a taste of what is in store for Trump-supporting seditionists.

It was a dragging for the ages, straight out of Brooklyn.

For context, and so you can fully enjoy this takedown: Rep. Owens lectured House Democrats on his very first day as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, invoking the words of—of all people—Florida Man himself, Rep. Matt Gaetz. Owens also voted to overturn the will of Pennsylvania’s voters, even after the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. Enjoy!

This is ???? ???? ????. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) drags Utah’s new Trump-supporting Black Republican (@BurgessOwens) for coming in on his first day and lecturing Democrats about patriotism when Owens voted to overturn the November election even after the Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/mJ7cUJ0RSH February 6, 2021

It wasn’t long before Brother Hakeem was trending on Twitter.

Lawd, Rep. Jeffries dropped a "you don't want any of this, either" smack dab in the middle of his statement. https://t.co/yV7XqZZz4p February 6, 2021

This is how we must treat every elected official who supported sedition. Thank you, Rep. Jeffries!

