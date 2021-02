Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 18:14 Hits: 5

The authorities in Russia reportedly continued to detain supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and closed the center of the country's second-largest city even though no anti-government rallies were planned.

