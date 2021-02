Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 06:20 Hits: 5

The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210207-biden-ends-trump-asylum-deals-with-el-savador-guatemala-and-honduras