Biden's Administration Suspends Deportation Flights

The U.S. government has suspended deportation flights to Haiti after the Customs Enforcement Agency, ICE, returned dozens of Haitian migrants to the Mexican border city, Ciudad Juarez, in El Paso, Texas, in defiance of Joe Biden's administration policies.

Community activists reported that two flights to the Caribbean nation, scheduled on Thursday, were halted. This after growing pressure from migrants rights advocates to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, over violations of humans rights carried out by ICE.

The co-funder of the immigrant support group Haitian Bridge Alliance Guerline Jozef said that "they were running two flights in a day in their hurry to deport as many people as possible." The activists also explained that there were "babies as young as four or five months old. We were so disturbed that we were determined that for now, those people will be protected," as reported by The Guardian.

As a community that is the constant target of punitive anti-Blackness and anti-immigrant sentiment and policies, we were not surprised by this immediate and brazen attempt to halt progress on the immigration front through the 100-day deportation moratorium. February 5, 2021

Moreover, the migrant rights group UndocuBlack Network, which reportedly participated in the conversation with Mayorkas, said via Twitter that "as a community that is the constant target of punitive anti-Blackness and anti-immigrant sentiment and policies, we were not surprised by this immediate and brazen attempt to halt progress on the immigration front through the 100-day deportation moratorium."

The organization assured that they "won’t stop applying pressure and taking actions until all deportations are stopped and those unjustly deported are brought back home."

During a meeting of the new U.S. Cabinet, officials debated human rights and migration with Mexico, explaining the need for economic growth between Central and North America, which will have an impact on reducing migratory flows. pic.twitter.com/QebIsiB8AY January 15, 2021

