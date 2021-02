Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 11:08 Hits: 6

Only a small percentage of young Hungarians support Hungary's ruling Fidesz party. Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to boost his party's online presence, but media experts aren't convinced by his strategy.

