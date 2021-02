Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 12:16 Hits: 2

Ten years ago, the Arab Spring saw huge change across the Middle East and North Africa. FRANCE 24's reporters were there as people power on the streets turned into revolution: from Tunisia to Egypt, to Libya to Yemen.  A decade on, we relive the Arab Spring with footage from our teams on the ground.

