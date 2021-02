Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 12:47 Hits: 2

France's Covid-stricken museums have petitioned the government to allow them to reopen – even if only briefly – as shows that would normally draw huge crowds come and go without anyone getting to see them.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210205-as-blockbusters-go-unseen-french-museums-beg-to-reopen-for-an-hour-a-day-a-week