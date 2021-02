Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 10:24 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): There is an urgent need to improve the Health Ministry (MOH)’s handling of mild cases of Covid-19 (category 1 and 2) and their close contacts, says the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/06/mma-calls-for-improvement-in-management-of-mild-covid-19-cases-close-contacts