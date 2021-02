Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:18 Hits: 2

The new ruling junta in Myanmar has blocked access to Twitter and Instagram, after users flocked there in response to the military pulling the plug on Facebook. A popular messaging app was also experiencing outages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-blocks-twitter-amid-outrage-at-coup/a-56477238?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf