Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed criticism over his handling of ongoing protests at Bogazici University and promised to show “no mercy” towards demonstrators.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-erdogan-promises-no-mercy-towards-istanbul-protesters/a-56477279?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf