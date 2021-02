Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 05:47 Hits: 5

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the first such demonstration since the generals seized power.

