Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 02:18 Hits: 5

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported no local coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australian-open-victoria-no-new-covid-19-cases-14124596