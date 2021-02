Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 21:59 Hits: 2

Where does creativity thrive? In the pandemic, lots of innovation is welling up from grassroots collaboration, tapping data in fresh or nimble ways.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0205/Crowdsourcing-COVID-19-How-data-driven-groups-speed-pandemic-response?icid=rss