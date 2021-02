Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 12:03 Hits: 3

A court in Siberia has ordered Russian metallurgical giant Norilsk Nickel, owned by Russia's richest man, Vladimir Potanin, to pay more than 146 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) for a spill that dumped thousands of tons of diesel fuel into the Russian Arctic last year.

