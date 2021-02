Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 07:37 Hits: 8

Ukraine is set to receive 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office announced on February 5.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-secures-more-vaccine-as-inoculation-drives-broaden/31089099.html