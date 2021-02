Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 06:12 Hits: 8

The US has moved to delist Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization, removing a block that humanitarian groups said jeopardized crucial aid as the country's warring sides cautiously welcomed a push for peace by President Joe Biden.

