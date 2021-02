Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 06:40 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden said Friday that Donald Trump’s “erratic behavior” should prevent him from receiving classified intelligence briefings, a courtesy that historically has been granted to outgoing presidents.

