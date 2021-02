Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 08:58 Hits: 8

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali leaders have failed to end a stalemate over the selection of a new president scheduled for next week, government officials said on Saturday, raising the risk of more political turmoil. Read full story

