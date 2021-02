Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 07:27 Hits: 7

Fox News has canceled the show of Lou Dobbs, a right-wing presenter with a history of airing baseless conspiracy theories and one of the most ardent supporters of former president Donald Trump among US broadcasters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fox-news-lou-dobbs-show-cancelled-pro-trump-14126064