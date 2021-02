Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 09:35 Hits: 3

Global inequality has unexpectedly declined during the pandemic – not because poorer countries became richer, but because richer countries became poorer. Many emerging and developing economies remain as fragile as ever, and the nature of the current convergence potentially threatens their future growth prospects.

