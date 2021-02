Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 14:36 Hits: 5

Russia has declared personae non gratae an unspecified number of employees from the diplomatic missions of Sweden, Poland, and Germany, saying they participated in protests to support opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-expels-european-diplomats-it-says-participated-in-navaly-protests/31088115.html