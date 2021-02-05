This baffling clip offers a bizarre window into the wild world of the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 18:36 Hits: 7

More than two weeks into Joe Biden's presidency, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to promote debunked, baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories and insist that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. And in a new video clip tweeted by Right Wing Watch, the pillow manufacturer and Trump ally claims that foreign powers played a major role in a conspiracy to steal the election from Trump. It is part of a longer "documentary" trying to make the case that that election was stolen; it has already been removed from video hosting service Vimeo for promoting false allegations.

The documentary is called "Absolute Proof," though it was widely derided for offering none.

Lindell, in a rambling clip, claims to have "100% proof that the big thing was the theft by these other countries that came in to attack our country through these machines that are made to steal elections."

Despite the fact that the clip is clearly edited and shot from different angles, Lindell's remarks border on incoherence. He struggles to finish complete sentences or make sensible claims.

"This is an attack not only on those other countries with communism, but they had domestic traitors right here in our country," Lindell ranted. "Whatever's going on right now, we're seeing it…. Cancel culture — they're trying to cancel us all out."



Lindell added, "I've just seen churches — the Christian churches, they're being attacked right now. People on social media, anyone that speaks up — they're going, 'You can't say that. You're gone.'"

Lindell recently discussed "cancel culture" during an appearance on Newsmax TV — a right-wing cable news outlet that sees itself as more pro-Trump than Fox News — and the interview went off the rails when Newsmax host Bob Sellers pushed back against Lindell's attempt to promote bogus election conspiracy theories involving Dominion Voting Systems. Obviously fearing a lawsuit from Dominion, Sellers told Lindell, "Mike, Mike, Mike…. We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations…. Newsmax accepts the (election) results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/mike-lindell-documentary/