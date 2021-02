Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 18:51 Hits: 6

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a powerful businessman backed by Western tribes, was chosen as interim prime minister. It follows years of instability after a disputed 2014 election.

